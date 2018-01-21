BACK TO SCHOOL: Don't get caught out by police radars

SCHOOL is back in session and so are the Ipswich district's 40km/h zones.

Ipswich Inspector Michael Ede has a stern warning for all motorists, with many likely to be heading back from summer holidays this weekend and many more hitting the roads to drop the children off on Monday.

Traffic units will be out in force to ensure holidaymakers return home safely, while also keeping a close eye on school traffic from Monday morning onwards.

"Police will be conducting road-related operations over the weekend and through the week targeting speeding motorists and those displaying poor driving behaviour," Insp Ede said.

"Police will be monitoring 40km/h school speed zones, as these will be active again as of Monday, to ensure motorists are playing their part in ensuring safety for all road users and pedestrian traffic in these areas.

"Motorists are advised to pay attention, watch their speed and look out for children."