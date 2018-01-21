Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Don't get caught out by police radars

READY: Inspector Michael Ede warns drivers of 40km/h school zone coming back into play.
READY: Inspector Michael Ede warns drivers of 40km/h school zone coming back into play. Rob Williams

SCHOOL is back in session and so are the Ipswich district's 40km/h zones.

Ipswich Inspector Michael Ede has a stern warning for all motorists, with many likely to be heading back from summer holidays this weekend and many more hitting the roads to drop the children off on Monday.

Traffic units will be out in force to ensure holidaymakers return home safely, while also keeping a close eye on school traffic from Monday morning onwards.

"Police will be conducting road-related operations over the weekend and through the week targeting speeding motorists and those displaying poor driving behaviour," Insp Ede said.

"Police will be monitoring 40km/h school speed zones, as these will be active again as of Monday, to ensure motorists are playing their part in ensuring safety for all road users and pedestrian traffic in these areas.

"Motorists are advised to pay attention, watch their speed and look out for children."

Topics:  policing school zones traffic

Ipswich Queensland Times
Police reveal details of dramatic pursuit across Ipswich

Police reveal details of dramatic pursuit across Ipswich

TWO men have been charged over a dramatic incident on Friday in which head rests and bricks were thrown at police.

  • News

  • 21st Jan 2018 9:42 AM

Calls to ditch ‘rain’ from weather forecasts

The Lee family including dad Simon and mum Jodie with kids James, 11, Abbey, 10, Heidi, 9, and Ethan, 6, from Tweed Heads. Picture: Adam Head

Queensland Tourism Industry Council asks BoM for ‘sunnier disposition’

Turning over a new leaf

TUTTI FRUTTI: Eating vegan is not as scary as it sounds to omnivores.

Discovering delights of plant-based food regime

Soccer and strikers dominate the era

SUCCESS STORY: The original Bush Rats football team in 1890.

"I couldn't help thinking of the many exciting contests I witnessed

Local Partners