School zone speed limit changes for two busy roads

Two Ipswich suburbs will have 40km/h speed zones near schools when changes come into play.

IPSWICH City Council will install 40km/h zones outside two schools in Springfield and Goodna.

The council has received several requests to implementing a 40 km/h school zone along the frontage of both the Goodna Special School, located along Queen St, Goodna (currently 60km/h) and the Hymba Yumba indigenous Community Hub, located along Springfield Parkway, Springfield (currently 70 km/h).

A report from the Growth and Infrastructure Committee said members of the Goodna school community had suggested that as some of the students may not have the same cognitive awareness as students attending other schools (i.e. students can often be unpredictable and may venture out on to the road), special consideration should be given to the implementation of a 40 km/h school zone on Queen St, Goodna.

Two council officer investigations into operations recommended speed limit changes were not required.

However Interim Administrator Greg Chemello, at the council meeting this week, overruled the officers’ recommendations and determined that 40km/h zones should be installed at both locations.

Mr Chemello said the officers had compiled “very good technical reports” but he had taken on board the broader community and school concerns.

He said due to the special needs of the Goodna students it was considered prudent and appropriate to apply the 40 km/h school zone.

“It has been observed that the Hymba Yumba school is not operating as council was initially advised and that students are walking to school and that school drop off and pick-ups are occurring on Springfield Parkway which is putting both students and parents at risk,” he said.

“The imposition of a 40 km/h school zone in the vicinity of these two schools would not appear to result in unacceptable congestion and delays to through traffic, while providing additional safety and security for students.”

Council removed the existing 40 km/h school zone on Augusta Parkway, Augustine Heights in the vicinity of St Augustine’s College, based on a reassessment of the site.

The school zone along Augusta Parkway was initially installed prior to the arterial road being duplicated.

The school zone was initially installed when Augusta Parkway was a single lane, two way carriageway as there was significant school related activity on and beside the road. Since the road upgrade some years ago, however, there is no longer any school related activity along the Augusta Parkway.