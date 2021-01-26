School wins long battle to reduce speed on busy road

AN Ipswich private school has won a long battle to reduce the speed limit on a busy road which runs past the college.

A new school zone has been installed on Wulkuraka-Connection Rd near the intersection with Keswick Rd.

During morning and afternoon school runs the road is especially busy, making it difficult for parents to enter and exit the campus.

For the Karrabin school, it is an issue that has only grown over the years as the city’s population has risen.

WestMAC is just a short drive from the Blacksoil Interchange to the Warrego and Brisbane Valley highways.

In a statement to parents, principal Geoff McLay said representations had been made to Ipswich City Council over the past eight years on behalf of parents to drop the speed limit.

In August last year, council representatives attended the site to review the traffic flow at the intersection.

This month Mr McLay was informed the speed limit will be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h from 7-9am and 2-4pm on school days.

Signage is now in place for the new school year, which starts on Wednesday.

“I have also been advised that, once this new school zone has been in place for a 12 to 18 month period, the college will be able to revisit discussions with Ipswich City Council and request a further reduction to 40kph if required,” he said.

“This is the first major step towards improving the safety conditions for the WestMAC community and is certainly most welcome news to commence the new school year.

“I would particularly like to thank representatives of the WestMAC P & F Association for their diligence in achieving this long-awaited result and am very grateful for their support in making this change happen.

“Significant time and effort have been invested on behalf of the parent body, particularly by Mandi Lynagh and Alison Pomerenke, and this result is a major achievement for the P & F.”

Ipswich division 4 councillor Russell Milligan said he was pleased a positive outcome was reached.

“On being approached by the school community, council undertook a safety review, including collecting traffic count data and reviewing crash history, which supported a school zone to improve safety at this location,” Cr Milligan said.

“It is about delivering safety solutions that align with our iGO Road Safety Action Plan and meeting the needs of our growing community now and into the future.”

