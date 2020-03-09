Menu
School to close as students test positive for virus

9th Mar 2020 9:49 AM

A Sydney high school will be closed tomorrow after two Year 10 students tested positive for COVID-19.

St Patrick's Marist College at Dundas found out about the confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning and have instructed parents to come and collect their students from the school.

Epping Boys High School, which was closed on Friday after a year 11 student tested positive, was reopened today with students and teachers who would have had close contact with the infected boy being asked to self-isolate while remaining staff and students were given the green light to return.

Meanwhile, a woman who deliberately coughed at a man on a Sydney train has drawn the ire of the public, slamming her for not following health warnings issued over the coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere, passengers on board a flight from Singapore to Sydney last month have been asked to self-isolate and St Vincent's Hospital is urgently seeking patients who may have come in contact with a man who tested positive for COVID-19 after presenting to the hospital's emergency department.

Two more newly confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported overnight by NSW Health, taking the total number of people who have contracted the disease in NSW to 40.

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus news in NSW and across the world with our live blog below

 

