School teacher in court on child exploitation charges

A ROCKHAMPTON school teacher facing charges for possession of child exploitation material has had the matters adjourned until January.

Nathan Neil Ramm, 38, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday where his solicitor requested a brief of evidence.

Ramm was arrested and charged after detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at his Allenstown residence on November 2.

During the search, police allegedly found video files of child exploitation material and Ramm was charged with one count each of possession and distribution of such material.

On Monday during Ramm's brief court appearance, his bail was enlarged and his matters were adjourned for mention on January 15.

In a letter to parents and members of The Cathedral College community dated November 5, college principal Rob Alexander said: "It is with deep regret that I write to advise you that a member of The Cathedral College staff is facing criminal charges.

"I have been further advised by the police that the alleged offending by the staff member does not involve allegations of offending behaviour against any student from The Cathedral College."

Mr Alexander said after police informed the college of the charges, the staff member was suspended from all duties and had been directed to have no contact of any kind with members of The Cathedral College community.

"I have consulted closely with Leesa Jeffcoat, the director of Catholic Education, and have spoken with college staff this afternoon and have put in place additional measures to prepare for any pastoral issues that could arise at the Cllege as a result of this matter," Mr Alexander said.

"Please be assured that the welfare and safety of your sons and daughters is, as always, our highest priority and we have additional counselling and support available for staff and students.

"We have also put in place arrangements to ensure that student learning and assessment is not compromised in any way as we approach the end of the school year.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reassure you that The Cathedral College has stringent protocols in place for the protection of our young people."