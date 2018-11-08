School staff set to walk off the job

Support staff at state schools across Queensland will walk off the job on Monday..

ABOUT 3000 school staff are set to walk off the job on Monday after months of enterprise bargaining talks end in a stalemate.

Support staff throughout Queensland state schools have voted for a four hour statewide strike on Monday.

Together Secretary Alex Scott is expected to announce further rolling strike action at a press conference at Holland Park State School this morning.

Support staff in southeast Queensland will rally in front of Minister Grace Grace's Spring Hill electorate office on Monday as rallies are held in Townsville, Bundaberg and Maryborough.

The action follows over two months of work bans, local protests and strike action in schools across Queensland.

Their last collective agreement expired two months ago and school support staff are yet to receive an offer as part of their collective bargaining negotiations.

Mr Scott said the failure to make any offer so long after the expiry of an agreement was

unprecedented in Queensland public sector industrial relations.

"These members are the lowest paid public sector workers and are just seeking that the Government bargain in good faith which means making an offer as part of the negotiation process and that offer must include a wage offer which will lift their wages above the minimum safety net of the award," he said.

"These members deserve better from the Education Minister who is also the IR Minister. It is not acceptable that a Labor government should expect the lowest paid public sector workers to be stuck on the Award safety net when every other Queensland public sector worker has been offered collective agreements which raise their salaries above the award," Mr Scott said.

"The government has failed to make any offer and outstanding issues relating to fair career paths for groups such as Scientific Officers and school-based therapists are yet to be addressed."

The union is asking the Department of Education for equal pay for equal work, safe workloads and safe workplaces, job security and the tools staff need to do their jobs.

The previous collective agreement expired on 31 August 2018.