School staff take to Ipswich road in fight for fair wages

The Together Union protest at Bremer High School on Friday. Rob Williams

A SCHOOL workers' fight for fairer wages and better recognition was received with honking horns and supportive waves outside Bremer State High School.

From about 8am today education administrative officers, therapists and laboratory technicians held a roadside stop-work meeting, organised by the Together Union.

Together assistant branch secretary Kate Flanders said the staff were fighting for fair wages and recognition of their work.

Ms Flanders said despite school therapists doing the same job, they were paid between $5000 and $10,000 less than their Queensland Health counterparts.

She said laboratory technicians, doing the technical operations for schools' science classes, were paid too low.

"They have university degrees and they want to be recognised for their technical and professional roles,” Mrs Flanders said.

"We are appalled this government has made a disrespectful 0 per cent wage offer to these workers.

"These are hard-working public servants.”

The assistant branch secretary said many of the staff who joined today's roadside action had not protested before.

She wants Education Minister Grace Grace to intervene in pay negotiations with the Department of Education.

"We want to see a fair deal,” Mrs Flanders said.

"We think the department hasn't been negotiation with enough vigour - we want to see some real action on these issues this year.”

She said the support from the public had "been massive”.

"Out of all the stop-work meetings we've had across the state so far I think the most toots of support have been here in Ipswich,” Mrs Flanders said.

"The community here in Ipswich we know is great and they really support their workers.

"We're getting good recognition from parents and the kids as well.”