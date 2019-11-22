School staff give a lesson in love and compassion

Bellbird Park State Secondary College have adopted a family through the QT Adopt-A-Family appeal. Kanika Maclean and Tracey Egan. Photo: Cordell Richardson

Bellbird Park State Secondary College have adopted a family through the QT Adopt-A-Family appeal. Kanika Maclean and Tracey Egan. Photo: Cordell Richardson

STAFF from Bellbird Park State Secondary College are showing the true meaning of Christmas by giving back to their local community.

The school has signed up to be part of the Queensland Times’ Adopt-A-Family appeal for the second year in a row.

Guidance officer Tracey Egan said it was important to share the love with those who are doing it a little tough around the holiday period.

“We try to do a few different things throughout the year in terms of giving back to the community,” she said.

“The staff help out with the appeal, and we all started collecting items at the beginning of Term 4 so we can collect lots of items to donate.

“We are grateful for our employment and a regular paycheck, so this appeal is a great way to pay it forward and its easy for everyone to grab a few extra things in their weekly shop.”

The appeal still has a number of families who are waiting to be ‘adopted’. The QT is calling on more schools, businesses and clubs in the city to sign up to help a struggling family.

If you are able to help by providing a food hamper for a family in need, contact the QT Adopt-A-Family appeal coordinator Karen McCoombes by phoning 3817 1786 or email aaf@qt.com.au.

To see the full list of families still waiting to be adopted, search Adopt-A-Family on www.qt.com.au.