School spirit shines as IGS jumps up rankings

CROSS COUNTRY: Limestone Park was a sea of red and white as Ipswich Grammar School's long distance merchants took on rivals at the GPS Championships yesterday.

With the cheers of their schoolmates urging them over the line, Ipswich Grammar's athletes performed admirably to record significant improvements.

The junior team, comprising runners from years 5-7, secured its highest ranking since the competition's inception in 2014. A commendable sixth place overall meant IGS got the better of several much larger schools.

After coming in eighth in 2018, the senior contingent also enjoyed better fortunes. A committed effort, with every individual leaving nothing on the course, allowed IGS to jump to fifth, narrowly missing fourth by a single point.

Typifying the school spirit, Lachlan Penisi, Jack Partrige and team captain Allen Dennis were standout performers.

Penisi claimed the under-12 three kilometre race in a scintillating time of 11.00.15.

Team vice-captain and under-16 star Partrige came in second. He also led the under-16 age group to first place, backing up its stellar performance to win the All Schools event three weeks ago.

Dennis achieved the lofty goal he had set himself, powering onto the podium, finishing third in the Open race.

Director of Sport and Activities Nigel Greive said the outstanding results reaffirmed the hard work of all involved over the past 12 months.

As it has done for many years, IGS hosted the championships. Vantage points were few and far between as 6000 staff, students and supporters of the nine prestigious GPS member schools flooded the hills.

Greive said catering for every aspect of such a well-attended carnival was a massive undertaking, which required a lot of hard work from a committed group of people.

It was a successful day across the board.

