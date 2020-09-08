Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St Edmund’s College in Ipswich has been shut down after it is understood that a student infected with COVID-19 attended.
St Edmund’s College in Ipswich has been shut down after it is understood that a student infected with COVID-19 attended.
Breaking

School shut down after student attends with COVID

8th Sep 2020 7:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

St Edmund's College in Ipswich has been closed after a student reportedly attended while infected with COVID-19.

A letter was issued to parents late today in which principal Ray Celegato announced Queensland Health had temporarily closed the college after a Year 11 student was confirmed to have coronavirus.

A student reportedly attended St Edmunds College, Ipswich, while infected with COVID-19.
A student reportedly attended St Edmunds College, Ipswich, while infected with COVID-19.

The Courier-Mail understands the student attended classes while infected.

"The young man is being properly cared for. Our prayers are with him and his family during this time and we wish him a speedy recovery," Mr Celegato said in the letter.

"As a result of this confirmed case, the College will close immediately to allow Queensland Health to carry out contact tracing and to allow for special cleaning of our facilities.

"This decision has been made in the interests of the health and safety of our broader community and at this stage I expect the College to be closed for at least 48 hours while this initial work is being undertaken.

"This closure includes all on-site services and hire arrangements."

Mr Celegato said in the letter that students and members of the community could be contacted by health authorities to assist with the contact tracing process.

"I thank you for your patience and understanding during this time where we as a community are dealing with the impacts of this virus," he said.

"I will update you further as soon as I have further information."

Originally published as School shut down after student attends with COVID

coronavirus ipswich st edmunds college

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CEO says hospital remains safe despite COVID cluster

        Premium Content CEO says hospital remains safe despite COVID cluster

        News More than 200 Ipswich Hospital staff remain in quarantine following contact with positive cases

        Flooding fears for inland rail route

        Premium Content Flooding fears for inland rail route

        News The Lockyer Valley felt the brunt of the floods in 2011 and 2013. 12 people died in...

        Jets' fund to help footballer recover from horror injury

        Jets' fund to help footballer recover from horror injury

        Sport Ipswich club gets behind ‘Guns’ after nightmare crash

        ‘Life worth f*** all’: Boss walks after man’s fiery death

        Premium Content ‘Life worth f*** all’: Boss walks after man’s fiery death

        Crime Matthew O’Brien death: Oil Tech director’s charge dropped