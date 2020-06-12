Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A school has been quickly shut down after a
A school has been quickly shut down after a "probable" coronavirus case was found.
Health

Another school closes down after 'probable' virus case found

12th Jun 2020 8:14 AM

Rose Bay Public School, in Sydney's harbourside east, has closed after a "probable" case of coronavirus was found.

The NSW Department of Education said students would immediately return to learning from home as investigations continued.

"We wish to advise you that Rose Bay Public School will be non-operational for on-site learning tomorrow, Friday June 12, 2020," the department said in a statement.

"All students will undertake at-home learning tomorrow.

"The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students is of paramount importance, as a precaution the school will be non-operational while we await confirmation from NSW Health."

The Rose Bay case is the third time a school community in Sydney's east has been hit with coronavirus in a month.

Globally, there have been more than 7.2 million known coronavirus infections, with a global death toll of 409,617.

In Australia there have been 7285 cases, with 3117 in NSW, 1063 in Queensland, 1699 in Victoria, 440 in South Australia, 601 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT and 29 in the NT.

Follow our live coverage below.

 

Originally published as School shut after 'probable' case found

coronavirus rose bay public school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fair warning: Teen’s crime spree costing thousands

        premium_icon Fair warning: Teen’s crime spree costing thousands

        News 'You need to understand that the community will not put up with this': A Children’s Court Judge has told a teen after causing $8k in damages.

        Search for Gatton mum’s alleged hit-and-run killer continues

        premium_icon Search for Gatton mum’s alleged hit-and-run killer continues

        Crime Cops searching for the driver responsible for Julie Thomsen’s death

        Going digital at 90: Why this QT reader won’t give up

        premium_icon Going digital at 90: Why this QT reader won’t give up

        News June says local paper has been part of the family for decades

        IN COURT: Full names of 43 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 43 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        • 12th Jun 2020 7:00 AM