'Restrictive' school shoe ban riles mum

Karen Bishop is annoyed that her daughter's new black leather school shoes have been deemed non-compliant by The Gap State High School. Photo AAP/ Ric Frearson

A BRISBANE mum says her daughter could face detention because her new black leather school shoes are on the banned list at The Gap State High School.

After purchasing new black leather Vans lace-ups for her daughter this year, Karen Bishop said her daughter was given her student planner last week that showed her new shoes on the non-compliant list.

"She's in Year 11 this year, and she said they were already starting to point kids out and pull kids out of the classroom in relation to their shoes," she said.

"They have a thing saying they could be facing detention if they don't comply with the rules so I'm a bit concerned. I spoke to my daughter and asked if she'd had any problems and she hasn't, but I'm not going to buy another pair of shoes."

The student planner says students "are required to wear black leather lace up school shoes, which have a heel, no greater than 20mm no lower than 5mm".

"The shoes must protect the upper side of the student's foot and have a leather upper. Slip-on, Mary-Jane, slipper style, Vans or Dr Marten style boots/shoes are NOT accepted. Proper arch support is required," it says.

Shoes rules in The Gap State High's student planner for 2018.

Mrs Bishop said her daughter could also be made to collect a daily pass if her uniform was non-compliant.

"I know that you can't send your child off to school in purple shoes. I know all about respect for rules and everything like that, but when a child has a brand new pair of black leather lace-up shoes, I don't see the reason for making them collect a uniform pass," she said.

"They're stressed enough having to do Grades 11 and 12 and then it's the time out of their day having to do that, and then they could face detention. I think it's taking it a bit far."

"When you step back and take a look at the bigger picture, as long as that child has brand new, leather black lace-up shoes, please do not make her go to the office every day. Just give her an education."

A Department of Education spokesman said student dress codes reflect school community standards and balance the rights of individual students with the best interests of the whole school community.

"Ultimately, local school communities - including P&Cs and principals - are best placed to determine individual school uniform policy," he said.

The spokesman said in the last weeks of 2017, the student dress code issues were raised during a full school assembly advising the student body of the schools expectations and students were to make arrangements to get ready for next year.

"Together with this assembly the following four weekly newsletters to families contained the Dress Code Guide for Parents. This guide is also available on enrolment and at the office," he said.

"The Gap SHS student diary also contains comprehensive information about the uniform requirements. Photographic images were added to the 2018 student diary to further support and reinforce the uniform expectations."

The spokesman said students dressed inappropriately must present at the main office before school to obtain a pass or to be given a correct uniform item.

"Where a student cannot be assisted to change the incorrect uniform item a uniform pass will be given. Appropriate action, as designated by the school leadership team, may be taken if a student deliberately ignores the school dress code," he said.

"The school remains committed to working with families to find the best solution regarding uniform issues. Should parents have any concerns their school's student dress code they are encouraged to contact the school to discuss in the first instance."