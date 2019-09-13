School puts wellbeing at the fore for students, staff

MOSIAC: Bremer State High School student Dallas Scott adds his note to the gratitude wall on R U OK?Day.

SOMETIMES a simple question can make all the difference.

That is the aim of R U OK?Day, held on Thursday, which encouraged people to reach out and check in with friends, family and even strangers.

Year 10 student Dallas Scott was just one student to add a note to the 'gratitude wall' set up at Bremer State High School on the day.

"You ask someone and they might not give you an answer you want, but it also lets them know that you're there for them if they need something," he said.

The 15-year-old, who said he struggles with the stress of school work and bullying, was always on the look out for the signs his friends weren't travelling too well.

"They'll be really quiet or they might do something stupid," he said.

"I'll try to help them as much as I can without being too invasive."

Community engagement officer Mike Parker said the purpose of the "mosaic" of paper notes set up for the day was to look on the brighter side of life.

"The more grateful we are in our lives, the more we notice positive things and appreciate them in our day, the healthier we are and the better our mental health is," he said.

Mr Park, who co-ordinates the school's wellbeing team, said it wasn't just students who were the focus for the day.

"Teaching is a pretty tough profession," he said.

"Basically you've got 25 young people in every class, you need to be prepared and some of them aren't in a good head space. Teachers themselves have got to regulate themselves to make sure they're in a good head space because that's going to flow on. If you're in a bad place, how are you going to manage a whole classroom of kids?"

He said the 200 staff at Bremer are encouraged to lean on each other and a free counselling service is available.

The school had won consecutive gongs at the Queensland Mental Health Week Achievement Awards in the past two years.

Bremer's wellbeing hub, which has been set up for 18 months, has been a big success in big school of about 2000 pupils.

"We've tried to create a quiet place which is available every day," he said.

"We work on stuff around anger, anxiety, grief and loss."

Dallas knows first hand how effective the hub has been.

"For a lot of kids, and for me especially, the wellbeing hub is somewhere we can express our emotions and how we feel and not get criticised for it or laughed at because of how we feel," he said.