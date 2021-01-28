School provides connection to dad Prep never got to meet

West Moreton Anglican College’s second generation Preps with their parents. Cassandra and Frankie Barrie, Shaun and Daisy Bachmann, Liam with his mum, Brendan and Wynter Berg, David and Keelie Waller, Emily and Kim Stroud and Jonah and Colleen Evans.

SENDING your only child off to their first day of Prep is a momentous moment for any parent.

For Ipswich mum Cassandra Barrie, it had even greater significance.

Both her and husband Glen attended West Moreton Anglican College and their families have a long history with the Karrabin school.

Now son Franklin has started in Prep this year.

Glen passed away when Cassandra was pregnant with their child.

“That was a really big pull to make Frankie going to WestMAC happen,” she said.

“He’s never going to get to meet his dad. At least now we can have that connection to both going to that school.

“I really wanted to have him go there because of that connection.

“With it being a private school there were concerns of not financially being able to do it.

“But I just made the call last year that no matter what I was going to make it a possibility.”

Cassandra went to WestMAC on a performing arts scholarship through high school and Glen attended from the start of primary school until graduation.

“My siblings all went through the sporting programs there,” Cassandra said.

“My mum worked at the school. We’ve been a regular part of WestMAC for a very, very long time.

“Being able to walk in and see familiar faces with the teachers and admin staff was really great.

“Having that connection for Franklin to his dad was really important to me.”

Those strong family ties to the school are growing.

Of the 66 Prep students in 2021 nine are second generation students, which is believed to be a record.

Although Franklin made a good start to his first day on Wednesday, quickly getting his uniform on and combing his hair as soon as he got up, the reality of the situation set in when he got to the school carpark.

It has been a busy week for the youngster, who celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday.

“It was a bit traumatic for me,” Cassandra laughed.

“All the other kids were skipping in.

“They had to literally pry him off me.”

But he had a smile on his face in time for pick up and Cassandra took the chance on Wednesday to look around her old campus.

The Kholo resident, who owns the Diamond Cut hair salon in Karalee, said it had changed significantly since her time as a student.

“I thought it was a pretty huge school when I went there myself but it has changed so much,” she said.

“There’s just so many new buildings and so many new classrooms and the gymnasium wasn’t even there when I was there.

“There are so many opportunities at WestMAC. It has the extreme of opportunities.

“I know he’s in a safe place and a good area to grow and become a cool little human.”

