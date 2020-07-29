School planning to build new performing arts centre

The Corporation of the Trustees of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct the new facilities at St Peter Claver College.

AN IPSWICH private school is hoping to build a new performing arts centre and extend a multipurpose centre.

The current performing arts centre will be demolished once the new building is constructed.

The Catholic high school in Riverview has 1100 students and 140 full-time equivalent staff.

Extensions to the multipurpose centre will form the first stage of the development

"No changes are proposed to the existing access of Brisbane Road or parking areas which service the building," the application notes.

"Total (ground floor area) for the (multipurpose centre) extension is 294m2."

Construction of the single-storey performing arts centre, located behind the existing church and A Block, with additional parking is planned for the second stage.

"Existing parking areas on the eastern side of the site will be removed and reconfigured to facilitate the proposed development, with a net overall increase of six parking spaces on the site, with a new pick-up/drop-off area for an additional 11 parking spaces," the application notes.

"Total (ground floor area) for the (performing arts centre) is 950m2."

The existing performing arts centre, which is 700m2, will be demolished when the new facility is built.