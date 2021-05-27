Menu
School Of Rock trailer
Celebrity

School of Rock star’s tragic death at 32

by Andrew Bucklow
27th May 2021 8:26 AM

School of Rock star Kevin Clark has been killed after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old died in Chicago on Wednesday morning as he was riding home.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was not arrested but was issued citations, the website claimed.

Jack Black and Kevin Clark in School of Rock. Picture: Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection
Jack Black and Kevin Clark in School of Rock. Picture: Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

 

 

Clark played Freddy Jones in the 2003 film School of Rock which was his only movie credit.

Clark landed a role in the movie because he was a talented drummer. He continued to play music as he grew up and was a member of band called Dreadwolf.

School of Rock star Jack Black paid tribute to Clark on Instagram, writing: "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

 

Originally published as School of Rock star's tragic death at 32

