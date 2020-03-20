School not consulted over decision to remove 40km/h zone

A SCHOOL principal said he has yet to be contacted by Ipswich City Council about its decision to remove a 40km/h school zone on a busy road outside the college, four months after the decision was made.

St Augustine's College principal Graham Meertens found out via social media and said no one from the council has been in touch with him.

The council said on its Ipswich First website in November the 40km/h zone on Augusta Parkway, Augustine Heights will be removed based on a reassessment of the site.

It was decided it would be removed as there was "no longer any school related activity" along the road since it was upgraded "some years ago".

Mr Meertens said that was not the case.

"We have a significant number of students that live in the Brookwater estate across the road from the school," he said.

"There's a bus stop across the road too which students use as well.

"There are a number of students that do walk across that road every day from Preps to Year 12. My understand is it's one of the busiest roads in Ipswich."

Mr Meertens said he was frustrated by the lack of consultation and would be concerned for the safety of his students if it was to go.

"The 40km/h zone has provided that extra layer of safety for our students," he said.

"When the lighted zone was brought in that was very significant.

"Parents are really concerned about this. I told them to hold on until we hear something official. We still haven't."

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said she written to the council to seek a delay in removing the school zone until a "full and proper" consultation is held with the school and broader community.

She has requested the council to get in contact with Mr Meertens.

"I was aware of council's decision, which I saw promoted in their Ipswich First publication, but I had assumed that the school had been fully consulted and was supportive of the decision to remove the 40km/h school zone," she said.

"It was only when I was contacted by the school principal, asking me if I was aware of the zone being removed, that I knew something wasn't right.

Ms Mullen said she had been contacted by angry parents about the decision.

"Augusta Parkway is a very busy four-lane arterial road with students continuing to cross this road to walk and cycle to nearby suburbs and access bus services," she said.

A council spokesman said a formal letter was posted to the school last week, advising it of the decision and providing further information as to who to contact to discuss the matter.

"Prior to speaking to the school, council needed to determine a timeline for the changes to occur so this information could be shared with the school and the school community," he said.

"It has been determined that the changes can occur during the next school holidays in April 2020."