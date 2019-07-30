SCHOOL NEWS: Writing is a journey

WHEN you think of journeys, you start to think of destinations. In reality though a true journey is dynamic and forever recalculating on the GPS.

Our writing journey started back in 1906 when our school first opened its doors though a few years ago it took a sharp turn.

After an enlightening seminar from the ladies, Sheena Cameron and Louise Dempsey, from The Writing Book team, we had a long look at what we were really offering our students in the way of improving their writing skills and strategies. Firstly we needed to improve their endurance and remove the dreaded response of 'done!' after only writing a few lines. This was overcome by ensuring we kept things fresh and exciting but also by giving them the knowledge and skills of how to enhance their writing by editing and recrafting their own work. Now everybody can probably remember their own childhood education and being told to edit their work, implying, fix the spelling mistakes and make sure there's capitals and full stops. With recrafting though we equip the students with the tools to polish their writing.

We focus on adding more descriptive language with the use of adjectives and noun groups along with more visual verbs. We talk about the vocabulary with a focus on Tier 2 language or 'wow' words which step away from the everyday spoken language. We allow the students to remove or add whole sections to assist with the cohesion of their writing. It has been a slow and steady journey over the past three years but we have been able to allow the students to be the drivers in their own writing journey by incorporating Self Editing time along with Peer Editing.

Our journey will be forever ongoing and developing but at this stage, with a consistent approach across the school, our students are writing each and everyday and loving it. Gone are the moans and groans when the words 'writing time' is uttered. We are very proud of our students' evolution from writers to authors.

Every day our students start the day with writing. Each day has a different focus, Monday is our stimulus and ideas transfer to the page. We have the students use blue pens for this. Tuesday is self editing. The is red pen time as it is important to see the editing that is taking place instead of rubbing it out and starting again. Wednesday is for peer editing. We incorporate 'Two Stars and a Wish'. Thursday is completing any changes made to their work and Friday is publishing and sharing. Every writer needs a purpose for their writing and sharing is very integral. This may take time and support for some nervous writers but in a safe environment all our students are eager to share on Fridays.

We wish other schools well on their writing journeys and offer an invitation to any school that would like to visit our little paradise in the west and see first hand how our journey has unfolded.

Some of the students shared their thoughts about writing:

Rylee - I like writing about animals.

Will - Writing about hunting is really fun.

Joey - I like writing about adventures because they are exciting.

Harley - I write stories about soccer and scooter riding because these are my favourite things.

Ivan - I like writing because I can write funny stories and make people laugh.