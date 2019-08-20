SCHOOL NEWS: Trees planted by green thumbs

Fifty trees were planted by the students at

LAST month a heap of green thumbs from Bellbird Park State Secondary College (BPSSC) took a break from class to plant more than 50 trees as part of Schools Tree Day, an initiative of National Tree Day by Planet Ark.

With the support from Brentwood Forest by AVID Property Group, Eureka Landscaping and Llewellyn Toyota the students planted native trees and shrubs around their new school while learning about the natural world around them.

This was the first Schools Tree Day hosted by BPSSC and Principal Michael West said the event was of great benefit to not just the environment but also the students.

"Events like Schools Tree Day provide an opportunity to get our students out of the classroom and have hands on learning experiences," Mr West said.

"Bellbird Park is home to beautiful bushlands and Schools Tree Day provides us with an opportunity to bring a little bit of this native bush into our school grounds.

"It's great to be part of a supportive community - we would not have been able to host this event for our students without the support of our sponsors."

BPSSC is one of the newest schools in Queensland with approximately 300 students.

National Tree Day started in 1996 and has grown into Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature care event and this year asked Australians to help plant one million new native trees and shrubs across the country.

Students expressed their thoughts on the event.

Stephanie Smith - Grade 7

"Today we had a total blast and got to plant lots of trees."

Davinia Smith - Grade 9

"Today we had an awesome time learning about the environment and planting new trees around our school."

Elizabeth Traill - Grade 9

"It was a good experience to plant the trees."