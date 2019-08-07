SCHOOL NEWS: Teacher signs off after 41 years

THE final days of last term were a sad one for students and teachers, as Ipswich Girls' Grammar School (IGGS) farewelled one of its longest serving staff members.

Paula Lange has taught at the school for the last 41 years, and has marked her last exam.

Mrs Lange began work at the school in 1978 as a Teacher of Art, and she has taught all year levels, from Prep to Year 12. She studied a Diploma of Teaching at Kelvin Grove College of Advanced Education before going on to study a Diploma of Fine Art at Seven Hills College of Art.

Mrs Lange is of the school's longest serving staff members and inspired students for four decades with her passion for Visual Art.

She will be missed by all her students and staff at Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School.

Mrs Lange said that being a teacher gave her the ability to keep learning .

"When I was considering a career, I thought about what I liked to do, and I knew always liked to learn," Mrs Lange said. "Teaching has allowed me to build upon the knowledge I gained when I was at school.

"Teaching art has been like being in never-ending story, it changes to reflect the world in which we live yet it is a story that so easily shared with students of all ages.

"I will miss my students and colleagues at IGGS, I always enjoyed the daily contact with students, talking to them and teaching them about art. I hope that I have given them an appreciation of art and shown them how to develop their own artistic ability."

Mrs Lange added that some of the highlights of her careers included activities shared with students such as cultural tours, light parades, art camps and senior art exhibitions.

She has plans to .................. in her retirement.

Everyone at the school wishes her well in her future endeavours.