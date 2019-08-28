SCHOOL NEWS: Students set to take flight

Principal Judith Finan and the University of Southern Queenslands' Professor John Cole with students from St Mary's College

ST Mary's College has become the first Aerospace school in Ipswich as part of The Aerospace Gateway to Industry Schools Program.

This program was established to support the growth and development of an effective workforce for the aviation industry sector.

This program has proven essential in meeting the Queensland Government's aim of transitioning young people from school to work while completing school and gaining formal qualifications.

Endorsed by the support and commitment of staff and industry partners such as Boeing, TAE Aerospace and Skills Generation, St Mary's College officially launched the program on Monday 12 August.

Guests were delighted to hear from past student, Jessie Christiansen, who shared some kind words through a short video.

Jessie is an astrophysicist working at the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute at Caltech. She won the 2018 NASA Exceptional Engineering Achievement Medal for her work on the Kepler planet sample.

"Jessie developed her love for the aerospace industry through an astronomy club at St Mary's College in 1999,” stated Principal Judith Finan.

"We are honoured to have Jessie as a mentor for our students. Jessie is an industrious example of someone leading the way in her industry,” added Mrs Finan.

After the inspiring video, St Mary's College Principal Judith Finan and the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Southern Queensland, Professor John Cole OAM officially signed a Collaboration Agreement.

Professor John Cole OAM endorsed the strong commitment by USQ in his address to the congregation.

"Our agreement guarantees automatic entry into a Bachelor of Aviation for graduates who have completed the Certificate III in Aviation,” stated Professor Cole.

Just a little over 6% of pilots within the Aerospace industry are women. The program offers broader access to the many opportunities across aviation, including Business Development, Engineering, Logistics and Human Resourcing.

"The invaluable partnership with USQ allows the young women in our College a direct career pathway into the Aerospace Industry,” said Mrs Finan.

"What an exciting phase of change for our College. We are proud to be the first all-girls' school in Queensland to be part of The Aerospace Gateway to Industry Schools program,” added Mrs Finan.

From 2020, St Mary's College will deliver, onsite, a Certificate II in Engineering Pathways in Year 11 and a Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot - Visual Line of Sight) in Year 12.