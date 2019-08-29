Year 11 students get their start at Ipswich Hospital

Ethan, Nicole and Lilyana from Westside Christian College who are off to work at the Ipswich Hospital

THREE year 11 students at Westside Christian College will be working alongside medical staff at the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service (Ipswich Hospital) over the next twelve months.

This unique Certificate III in Health Services Assistance course is strictly limited to ten placements.

The students plan to pursue paediatrics, nursing and occupational therapy post-school.

Meet Ethan, Nicole and Lilyana. Visit the Ipswich hospital any time over the next twelve months and you just might get the chance to say g'day.

With an ageing population and an ever-increasing need for quality healthcare, this unique course aims to equip graduates with the skills and knowledge necessary to work in a dynamic health environment. Lilyana van Twest, who sees her future in midwifery,and said "for me, it's about having a positive impact on people's well-being.

"I want to see people get better. To me that requires someone who genuinely wants to connect with them," added student Nicole McGrath.

Ethan Hill also admits that it won't be easy "but nothing this rewarding is," he said.

Undertaking the highly-prized Certificate III in Health Services Assistance is no simple task. Of more than sixty quality applicants from across Ipswich, only ten were accepted. Three of those were from Westside. Stepping out from the classroom and into surgical, medical, geriatric and palliative care wards requires a special kind of maturity.

College Principal, Barry Leverton believes it is the heart of the College which sets it apart.

"Learning to care for others, the ability to work with others, communication, creativity and problem-solving are as important as ever," he said. "Westside works hard to develop these skills in its students."

All three students agree this is more than just a certificate course, but a stepping stone towards something far greater.

Nicole is leaning towards a career as an Occupational Therapist, Lilyana as a Midwife and Ethan is considering either a career in medicine or the arts.