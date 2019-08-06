SCHOOL NEWS: Panto raises money for charity

The school community came together for a good cause as part of the Arts with Hearts project

The school community came together for a good cause as part of the Arts with Hearts project

LAST month Bremer State High School delighted young audiences with their first gold coin donation Christmas in July event, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

The Performing Arts Department's Arts with Hearts have been planning the spectacular all year with the objective of raising funds for the Cancer Council's Hummingbird House, Queensland's only children's hospice.

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King is a colourful adventure that follows Clara and her Godmother Drosselmeyer on their quest to free the Nutcracker from the evil Mouse King's spell with the help of the Sugarplum Fairy.

"This was our first attempt at such an event, and the audience response was overwhelming," said the show's director Julie Grant.

"The cast and crew have committed their time over the past year, and it was well worthwhile. Bremer State High School has a lot of talented students including singers, dancers, actors and sound, lighting and stage crew technicians as well as artists who were involved. This has been a great experience for them. They did a great job. We're so proud of them."

Bremer State High School raised money for charity by putting on The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

The success of the show was also due to the creative team behind it which included many teachers at the school, headed by Performing Arts Head of Department, Lisa Kelly.

The beautifully decorated sets were painted by artist and teacher Dr Trish Barnett and the stunning costumes provided by Shayne White (Director of Shayne McCormick Ballet Centre) and Desley Rostron.

"The school community has really come together to make an entertaining show. The pantomime format provided a great opportunity for audiences to participate in the action and it was a pleasure to see them enjoy it. We wanted them to clap and cheer for the heroes and hiss or boo at the villains. Students from local Pre-schools and Day Care Centres enjoyed their outing to Bremer to view the pantomime - some dressed in Christmas shirts and hats to get into the Christmas spirit.

"Raising awareness of something as important as the Cancer Council's Hummingbird House was our main mission at BSHS, and we had a lot of fun along the way," Ms Grant said.