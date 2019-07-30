SCHOOL NEWS: OSHC open for business

WE are so excited to announce the opening of our much needed and long awaited Outside School Hours Care (OSHC) at Spring Mountain State School, Ipswich's newest school

This service will provide our families with the opportunity to attend to their work commitments morning, afternoon and during the School Holidays without a worry in the world!

Katie and Louanne have created an amazing space for our children to recharge after a big school term, transition to home each afternoon or transition to school each morning - with activities such as Loose Parts Play, Maker Spaces, Cooking, Yoga and so much more!

Our children absolutely love coming to the service each day. So much, that some parents were requested to enrol them another day or two over the holidays. As the word spreads across our school community we are sure the enrolments will grow significantly throughout the term.

Check out some of the great big smiles from our holiday program!

Principal Cherie Moore said that there was a long list of wishes for the program, and in the end the result was a satisfactory one.

"We tendered for the OSHC service and we were looking for a service that valued partnership with the school, alignment to our philosophy of child development, community mindedness and a clear vision that started and end with children in mind," Ms Moore said.

"We also wanted a service that valued play, creativity and nature play - loose parts play activities. Our vision statement is clear in focusing on the development of the whole child - our service provider needed to have this same dedication and commitment.

JABIRU have this commitment and more - offering families sitting service for P&C meetings, supporting us with our Community Playground and completing training with our staff around early years development."