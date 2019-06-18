SCHOOL NEWS: Newest school has a yum time

WORLD Doughnut Day on Friday was a huge success for the newest school in Springfield.

Spring Mountain State School P&C executives Cyndall and Aimee teamed up with Donut King Orion to deliver 150 doughnuts to students and staff, to raise funds for the Yr 5/6 camp bus.

In a great show of support for the local community Donut King Orion donated the doughnuts to the Spring Mountain P&C to support their fundraising efforts. The P&C executive team were very grateful "It was just so wonderful to be able to speak with local community business and have a such a great response from Donut King Orion" Cyndall said.

"We are not a huge school yet, but we are letting the community know we are here and that with support from local businesses like Donut King Orion we can make a difference for our students" said Aimee.

This is the second time since opening in January that local businesses have supported the Spring Mountain P&C to raise funds to ensure that students can access school camp regardless of our size. In May P&C held a mother's day raffle and Spring Mountain State School P&C Association ran our first fundraising event with a Mother's Day Raffle. With local business such as; Springfield Jewellers, Charis Mullen (MP), Grill'd, Nandos, Bookface, Event Cinema, Orion Hotel, Sweet Moments Florist, Pure Indulgence all supporting our fundraising efforts through the donation of gifts that contributed to our amazing Mother's Day Raffle!

As a result of this 'community village' and their commitment to our Spring Mountain P&C they have raise enough funds to pay for the Yr 5/6 Camp bus at the end of June.

Principal Cherie Moore expressed her appreciation of the Greater Springfield Community saying "It is just a very humbling experience to be part of a community that values all within the community. From the moment I was announced as Principal of Spring Mountain SS the offers of support from local schools, businesses and community members has been amazing!".