SCHOOL NEWS: New student wins hearts
MOUNT Marrow State School has a new student with four legs.
Milly, a 12 week old puppy has joined the students as a school support dog and is currently undertaking basic obedience training. Over the next two years Milly will undergo specific training for her role as a support dog.
The rationale for having a support animal at school is supported by numerous research studies. Support dogs have proven to enhance children's psychological development, improve social skills, and increase self-esteem. They can teach responsibility, compassion and respect for other living things and in the classroom they can calm fears, lift mood, and relieve anxiety.
Milly is from Lucky Paws Dog Rescue and was part of a Last Litter Program where parents and the pups are all desexed to end the cycle of unwanted dogs. Lucky Paws Dog Rescue is a registered not-for-profit dog rescue and is run by a small group of volunteers working together to help save abandoned, neglected and homeless animals.
Milly has been warmly welcomed by the Mount Marrow community and has already been the inspiration for many classroom activities including a poem produced by the Year 2-4 class for their poetry unit.
The New Enrolment
We've got a new enrolment
It's not a usual one
She's hairy and four-legged
Call Milly and she'll run
We've got a new pupil
I doubt she'll make the grade
She's a canine and so cute
But top marks will not be made
This dog is not a dull one
And at times is really silly
She's after real affection
This dog we'll call her Milly
Now Milly likes to run and jump
And I'm sure she'd like a cuddle
But don't squeeze or get too rough
Or she may just make a puddle
So let's hope this Mt Marrow pup
Will be with us forever
And she will help us do our stuff
Much affection we will give her