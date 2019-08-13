SCHOOL NEWS: New playgroup opens

The Community Playgroup is now open for parents and children at the brand new school which is set to grow along with the population

LAST month the Community Playgroup Spring Mountain open their doors for the first time.

This playgroup caters for 0 to 4.5 yr old. With over 30 families registering their interest over three days and a wait list started, interest is high for the Community Playgroup.

The Community Playgroup concept began with Spring Mountain State School Principal Mrs Moore, Assistant Pastor Craig Trapp CityHope Church and Outside School Hours Care service Jabiru talking about community centered thinking and how we can best service the Spring Mountain Community.

This grew into a partnership with all three organisations committing to the development, funding and staffing of the Community Playgroup Spring Mountain.

"Building an environment that brings families, community minded support services and expertise in the education field together can only be of benefit to all in the Spring Mountain Community” stated Mrs Moore.

Principal Moore went on further saying a lot of discussion, research and planning had gone into the development of the Community Playgroup to ensure it achieved its goal of bringing young families together in a safe, supportive and fun environment.

Assistant Pastor Craig Trapp from CityHope Church expressed that "CityHope are very proud to be part of such a wonderful community at Spring Mountain, and feel very honoured to be able to support, engage and develop in partnership with Spring Mountain State School and Jabiru a much needed Community Playgroup.”

The team behind the Cmmunity Playgroup at Spring Mountain State School

Having a place to come and share, relax, make new friends and build support network is important to the families that attended the Community Playgroup also with comments such as "our girls had so much fun, they did not want to leave”, "just wanted to say a big thank you for creating such a great atmosphere and environment for us to come” and "see you next week this was too much fun” being made.

The team behind the Community Playground can't wait until next week and the weeks to come when support networks begin to establish, children friendship groups develop and learning and growing become the focus for all attending.

"We will keep an eye on the needs of our community and continue to connect and support whenever possible” Ms Moore said.