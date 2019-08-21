Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Students with Principal Cherie Moore with local MP Charis Mullen (centre) as they celebrate more music coming to the school
Students with Principal Cherie Moore with local MP Charis Mullen (centre) as they celebrate more music coming to the school
News

SCHOOL NEWS: Music coming to Spring Mountain

Darren Hallesy
by
21st Aug 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATE last term Mrs Cherie Moore received the call that all Principals love to get.

It was from local MP Charis Mullen to let her know that the school was successful in accessing the a grant worth almost $35,000.

"Speechless and so grateful" were the words used by Mrs Moore to describe the conversation and feeling of just accessing this fabulous grant for the school.

"I was just in shock as we are a brand-new school and had borrowed some older instruments and resources from another schools to support us in being able to provide some instrumental music lessons to our students" Mrs Moore said.

"We are very grateful to Mr Craig Miller another experienced Instrumental Music (IM) teacher who assisted us to write the grant" she said.

Spring Mountain SS Instrumental Music Teacher Mrs Sharon McInnes has used the grant money to its fullest maximising the number and quality of instrument purchased. "We have a great range of band and percussion instruments that will establish a great IM program here at Spring Mountain" said Mrs McInnes. 　

The Spring Mountain State School students are loving the instruments and opportunity to learn about each one before deciding on which instrument they will like to learn as part of a full IM program beginning soon.

MP Charis Mullen dropped in to congratulate the school community and check out some of the instruments at Ipswich's newest school.

music school news spring mountain state school
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ciggies, cash and choccies stolen in multiple break-ins

    premium_icon Ciggies, cash and choccies stolen in multiple break-ins

    Crime VIDEO: While these incidents appear isolated, police believe they are similar to other thefts in Ipswich.

    • 21st Aug 2019 10:31 AM
    Highway open after shocking crash leaves motorcyclist dead

    premium_icon Highway open after shocking crash leaves motorcyclist dead

    News The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene

    Safe Night Precinct review touted after drop in violence

    premium_icon Safe Night Precinct review touted after drop in violence

    Crime Declining violence and patron numbers factored in.

    Parents adjust to life without little girl lost too soon

    premium_icon Parents adjust to life without little girl lost too soon

    News 'I was used to being on the other side of it, not (being) the mum'