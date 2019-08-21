SCHOOL NEWS: Music coming to Spring Mountain

Students with Principal Cherie Moore with local MP Charis Mullen (centre) as they celebrate more music coming to the school

LATE last term Mrs Cherie Moore received the call that all Principals love to get.

It was from local MP Charis Mullen to let her know that the school was successful in accessing the a grant worth almost $35,000.

"Speechless and so grateful" were the words used by Mrs Moore to describe the conversation and feeling of just accessing this fabulous grant for the school.

"I was just in shock as we are a brand-new school and had borrowed some older instruments and resources from another schools to support us in being able to provide some instrumental music lessons to our students" Mrs Moore said.

"We are very grateful to Mr Craig Miller another experienced Instrumental Music (IM) teacher who assisted us to write the grant" she said.

Spring Mountain SS Instrumental Music Teacher Mrs Sharon McInnes has used the grant money to its fullest maximising the number and quality of instrument purchased. "We have a great range of band and percussion instruments that will establish a great IM program here at Spring Mountain" said Mrs McInnes.

The Spring Mountain State School students are loving the instruments and opportunity to learn about each one before deciding on which instrument they will like to learn as part of a full IM program beginning soon.

MP Charis Mullen dropped in to congratulate the school community and check out some of the instruments at Ipswich's newest school.