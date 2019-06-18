Menu
Anton LaVin (USQ Law Lecturer and Mooting Judge), Breeah Baxter, Mikayla Osborne, Tennille Chase (Bremer SHS), and Aleena McDonald (USQ Law Student)
SCHOOL NEWS: Mooting Victors

Darren Hallesy
by
18th Jun 2019 10:36 AM
BREMER State High School captains, Breeah Baxter and Mikayla Osborne recently participated in the USQ Mooting Competition at the Springfield Campus, presenting their legal argument before a "judge".

A moot is a simulated appeal on an arguable point of law and the competition, open to high school students all over Queensland. The purpose is to deepen their knowledge of law through close analysis and argument of legal problems. Participants also develop their advocacy skills.

The moot problem this year involved an appeal by a serious drug offender as to whether his prison sentence and confiscation of property was justified. Breeah and Mikayla argued both sides of the case, after analysing the facts, researching the law and considering precedent cases to develop their argument. The girls were victorious in both moots and are now on their way to the quarter finals which will be held in Toowoomba next month.

We wish Breeah and Mikayla continued success.

