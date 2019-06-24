SCHOOL NEWS: Minden STEAM Fair was a blast

STUDENTS, teachers, parents and friends of Minden State School were treated to a day of Science, exploration, and discovery at our first STEAM Fair.

We were blown away by the scientific wonders of Dr Joe the Travelling Scientist. We learned about Fire Ants with Aka the Fire Ant Tracker. We saw sound and tested magnets with Lowood High. We examined nature through microscopes. Faith Lutheran College taught us about chemical reactions and educated us in the programming and function of robotics. UQ also sent a representative to give us a robotics demonstration. The Fire brigade demonstrated the dangers of house fires.

We explored volcanic reactions, built bridges, threaded bracelets and made bumble bees and dinosaurs. We also discussed the importance of making smart choices with our guest speakers from Spinal Life Australia through their SEAT program. We would like to thank all of our guest speakers, presenters and visitors who made the day such a success. It was a day of learning and fun for all and our students were keen to share their thoughts.

"We liked the dinosaur and bridge making, the fire ant show, the robotics, the volcano, the SEAT speaker, the fireman and the Science show. We liked that we could touch, see, explore and do things." - Preps.

"I liked AFL because I got to learn science through sport." - Year 2.

"I liked the Science show because Dr Joe is a funny and cool scientist. He was doing some cool tricks and experiments." - Year 2.

"I liked Dr Joe's experiments because they were amazing!" - Year 3.

"I liked seeing the Fire Ants. They looked really cool." - Year 3.

"I liked when the firefighters did the simulated kitchen fire demonstration. I like that the most because they taught us what to do if there is a fire. We call 000 and stop, drop and roll." - Year 4

"I liked Dr Joe when he changed the colour of fire! He used chemicals to change the colour to purple, red and orange. I also liked the big explosion at the end." - Year 4

"I liked Makerspace because you got to create cute bracelets, thread beads and plait plastic." - Year 5.

"I liked Dr Joe's science experiments because I won a bon-bon and I leant some magic tricks and surprising events and facts." - Year 5.