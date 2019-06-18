SCHOOL NEWS: Minden School Fete on Saturday

WHO doesn't love fun rides, great food and of course, a cake stall or two.

If you do, it's come one, come all, to a day of fun, food, market stalls and rides. Minden State School is holding a Fete and it is sure to become a much loved annual tradition. This public event aims to bring together staff, students, parents, grandparents, families and friends from near and far, for an enjoyable day celebrating community.

Following up from the success of the annual Twilight Christmas Carnival held at the school in the previous two years, 2019 sees the addition of this daytime extravaganza. There will be market stalls, food trucks and vendors, rides, sideshow alley, face-painting and entertainment- something for the whole family.

Living in a rural community, social events are a lifeblood. Bringing people together, creating networks and friendships where people feel able to talk, laugh and make memories is invaluable.

Entry will be a gold coin donation to help support our P&C. You can purchase full ride access arm bands for $25 on the day or these can be pre-purchased for $20 from Minden School Administration. Please contact our lovely office staff on 5425 7222. Rides will include Human Snooker, Giant Velcro Dartboard, Beat the Goalie, a Super Slide, Gladiator Jousting, Bungee Run and a Jumping Castle. Individual ride tickets may be purchased on the day also.

We hope to see you all there this Saturday 11:00am to 3:00pm to join in the fun.