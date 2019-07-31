Menu
Steve Massey and Leanne Stewart accepted the award
SCHOOL NEWS: Ipswich school recognised

Darren Hallesy
by
31st Jul 2019 12:01 AM
LAST term, the Metropolitan Region held the annual 2019 Showcase Awards for Excellence in schools. The Showcase Awards seek to recognise outstanding practices in state schools by identifying schools that address priorities, challenges, measure impact, build expertise and accelerate statewide improvement in student outcomes.

This year, Redbank Plains State School's leadership team, on behalf of our school community, put forward a submission into the 'Excellence in the Early and Primary Years' category. This is a category that attracts a large number of entries across the region and highlights schools with excellent practices across four areas;- systematic curriculum delivery, effective pedagogical practices, student learning and wellbeing, and engaging students as active learners.

Our work was recognised with Redbank Plains State School receiving one of only two Regional Commendations in this category for our outstanding story 'Proud to be a Panther at the Plains: a Story of Cultural and Curriculum Renewal.'

The school's story of renewal is backed up with impressive data gains in the target areas of Reading and Positive Behaviours for Learning over the last three years, as well as markedly increased enrolments during Semester 1 this year.

As a leadership team we constantly find ourselves reflecting on how fortunate we are to have the passionate and engaged staff, students and community that we have at Redbank Plains State School.

Proud to be Panthers at the Plains!

