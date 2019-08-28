SCHOOL NEWS: GOMA digs Jackson's art

IGS student Jackson Daylight has been awarded a place in the Regional Exhibition of the Creative Generation Excellence Awards in Visual Arts.

YEAR11 Ipswich Grammar School student Jackson Daylight has been awarded a place in the Regional Exhibition of the Creative Generation Excellence Awards in Visual Arts.

Almost 400 student artworks from more than 150 schools across Queensland were submitted this year. His work will feature in the regional exhibition will be held at the Brisbane Institute of Art on September 20th, opening at 6pm.

The Creative Generation Excellence Awards in Visual Art recognise and promote excellence in Senior Visual Art education throughout Queensland state and non-state schools. Since 1990, the program has helped raise community awareness about the degree of sophistication in concepts, diversity of technical competence, and the high standard of Visual Art education in Queensland secondary schools.

Each education region hosts a Creative Generation Excellence Awards in Visual Art Exhibition to showcase submitted artworks. Award presentations form part of the regional exhibitions, where certificates of excellence, commendation, regional encouragement and participation are presented to students.

The central exhibition represents the pinnacle of the program where only artworks awarded for their excellence are exhibited at the Queensland Art Gallery's Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), Brisbane. QAGOMA provides a world class facility in which to view the student exhibition, offering a once in a lifetime opportunity for many aspiring artists.

Jackson will be awarded his certificate at the opening of the Regional Exhibition at the Brisbane Institute of Art. If he is able to secure a certificate of excellence, it will guarantee his artwork a place in the QAGOMA exhibition. We congratulate Jackson on his outstanding achievement so far and fingers are crossed for a place within the QAGOMA exhibition.

Here is his artist statement: Named 'Yarong Nareeba' (traditional language of Jandai meaning sand mine), this work is inspired by the negative externalities of sand mining on North Stradbroke Island. The work is accompanied by a sound file of shovels digging into sand.

The 2019 exhibition (comprising of students who completed work in 2018) is on display at QAGOMA right now.