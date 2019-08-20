SCHOOL NEWS: Furnishing skills make music

Mr Neil Fearon and Ayesha Lado work on what will eventually be a fully working instrument

BREMER State High School Year 12's Furnishing Skills Class students recently completed making their Ukuleles.

Every single student in each of the classes successfully completed their projects by the due date. It is the second year making this particular project and Mr Brian Convery, the lead teacher for Furnishing Skills, has refined the design and manufacturing processes involved.

The ukuleles took just under a semester to manufacture and utilised a range of exotic timbers such as New Guinea Rosewood, Gelutong, White Ash, Blush Alder, Cambium Ash and Silky Oak.

Each student was allowed to individualise their own designs using any combination of these timbers. To enhance the quality of their projects, students also incorporated the use of modern technologies such as the laser cutter and 3D printer.

The laser cutters were used to print and cut special features into the ukuleles, while the 3D printers were used to print components such as the bridges and nuts.

Other learning associated with the manufacture of ukuleles looked at the specific terminology associated such as fret boards, neck, sound board, nuts and pegs.

Most importantly though, the students really enjoyed the unit of work and some have indicated their intentions to make more musical instruments in the future.