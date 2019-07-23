SCHOOL NEWS: Fun in the sun at Minden Fete

THE sun was shining, the sky was clear and the smell of coffee, doughnuts and wood-fired pizza filled the air.

The Minden Fete brought family, friends and community together for a day of fun in the sun as attendees strolled through a wide variety of market stalls, lined up for their turn on the rides, watched one of the many performances and grabbed a bite to eat from one of the food trucks.

Smiles were plentiful and the merriment was felt by all. Stall vendors were impressed with crowd numbers and felt the day was a huge success. The diversity of stores and foods was a real crowd-pleaser, with everything from plants and sewn goods, to jewellery and jams on offer. Snacks inluded snow cones, liquorice, pizza and Thai.

The Year 5 and 6 classes ran a secondhand book stall on the day and students were only too happy to help man the stall between rides and shows.

"I loved the fete because there were lots of things to do and to see and buy,” Jayden said.

"I had a wonderful time at the Minden Fete on Saturday; it was so much fun working the stall,” Keely said.

"I enjoyed learning how to be a cashier by working at the book store,” Dean said.

"I felt like a teacher when I did the book store because I was helping people,”Lincoln said.

Other students also agreed. Malakai said: "I liked that I put a smile on some people's faces.”

Students soon forgot how odd it was to attend school on a Saturday.

Minden State School held its fete recently on a perfect Winter's day.

"It was a little weird being at school on a Saturday, but I enjoyed the fete and I got to hang out with my friends,” Alastair said.

"I loved how everyone was happy and they were enjoying themselves,” Beau said. "And the fudge stall made amazing fudge.”

The rides were one of the most popular attractions. Pupils spotted the new additions from the previous Christmas carnival.

"The best thing about the fete was the rides,” Allan said.

"There were some new rides and some new challenges.”

Crowd favourites included the bungee run and inflatable jousting.

Minden School and P&C would like to thank all those who attended, plus the stall vendors and ride owners for making the day so successful and enjoyable.