SCHOOL NEWS: First timers take first place

All Saints' Netball team: T. Gowland, R. Stanford, G. McKenzie, K.Brent, I. Jorgensen, S.Gordon, M.Ehrich with (at front) A. Muridge, F. Kostecki, and M. O'Hanlon.

It was a case of first time, first place recently for the Netball team at All Saint's Primary School in Boonah.

The All Saints' netball team consists of students from Year 5 and Year 6 and was selected after training before school each morning this term.

Late last month, the team travelled to Coorparoo in Brisbane to compete in the Queensland Catholic Cup, a netball competition for Catholic primary schools.

This was the first time All Saints' has entered a team. A total of 134 teams were involved in what was a well organised carnival.

With six players in Year 5 and four in Year 6, the team competed against Year 6 teams in a B Division, winning all their games. The players were thrilled to be presented with the winners' trophy for their division.

The team's coach, Year 6 teacher, Mrs Kaye Vague, was delighted with the team's performance at the carnival.

"The girls worked well on court, showing a high level of determination and teamwork,” she said.

"It was a very successful day and a great result for All Saints' inaugural entry into the QC Cup."