SCHOOL NEWS: Ekka chief shares knowledge

EKKA chief executive Brendan Christou took time out of his very busy Ekka preparation to share his extensive business experience with the Year 9 Business class at St Peter Claver College recently.

Principal Terry Finan said the College is developing strong connections with industry so that students may hear and experience real-world business challenges.

This semester, the Year 9 Business students are participating in the innovative $20 Boss program. Developed by the Foundation for Young Australians, it is an in-school program that lends students $20 start-up capital to create their own business. Claver's budding entrepreneurs can't wait to receive their $20 and get going building their businesses.

RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou said it was important students heard real world examples of how strategic change can renew business models.

"It was a pleasure being able to talk to the students and outline how our not for profit organisation, that started back in 1875, has diversified its business streams to ensure it can operate well into the next century,'' Mr Christou said.

"A major part of this diversification has been our $2.9 billion Brisbane Showgrounds redevelopment which is all about ensuring the Ekka remains at its original birthplace for future generation to enjoy while securing the long-term financial viability of our association.

"A key part of learning is being able to relate to examples given and considering the Ekka is a Queensland institution - the students today learnt more about the behind the scenes strategic planning of an event they enjoy going too.”

Budding student entrepreneur Samantha Fildes-O'Brien said that Mr Christou stressed the importance of a Unique Selling Proposition when establishing a business or product and she was going to make sure her new business had it.

As a reward for their hard work, the class is off to the Ekka this month to see the event in action with tickets kindly provided by Mr Christou.