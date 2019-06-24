SCHOOL NEWS: Dance stars of the future

FOR the past 20 years Junior Primary students from Westside Christian College have participated in the Ipswich Dance Eisteddfod.

This year, 75 students from Years 1-3 performed a routine based on friendship and inclusivity. A team of dedicated staff taught the students the dance routine and prepared costumes for the participants.

SCHOOL NEWS 250619 Westside Christian College Dancers

The group received very, highly commended for their performance and were also awarded the adjudicators choice trophy for the vibrant and energetic routine, and the wonderful message conveyed through the item.

SCHOOL NEWS 250619 Westside Christian College Dancers

At Westside Christian College we aim to build community and belonging through opportunities for students to enjoy shared experiences. Our participation at the dance eisteddfod enabled students to work together to achieve a common goal, while creating memories that will last.