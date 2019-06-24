Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCHOOL NEWS 250619 Westside Christian College Dancers
SCHOOL NEWS 250619 Westside Christian College Dancers
Community

SCHOOL NEWS: Dance stars of the future

Darren Hallesy
by
24th Jun 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the past 20 years Junior Primary students from Westside Christian College have participated in the Ipswich Dance Eisteddfod.

This year, 75 students from Years 1-3 performed a routine based on friendship and inclusivity. A team of dedicated staff taught the students the dance routine and prepared costumes for the participants.

 

SCHOOL NEWS 250619 Westside Christian College Dancers
SCHOOL NEWS 250619 Westside Christian College Dancers

The group received very, highly commended for their performance and were also awarded the adjudicators choice trophy for the vibrant and energetic routine, and the wonderful message conveyed through the item.

 

SCHOOL NEWS 250619 Westside Christian College Dancers
SCHOOL NEWS 250619 Westside Christian College Dancers

At Westside Christian College we aim to build community and belonging through opportunities for students to enjoy shared experiences. Our participation at the dance eisteddfod enabled students to work together to achieve a common goal, while creating memories that will last.

dance school news westside christian college
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Heritage coffee nook open and frothing up

    premium_icon Heritage coffee nook open and frothing up

    Easy Eating Set inside Ipswich's home of Antiques the Heritage Coffee Corner is quickly becoming a popular place to sit and relax after a day out in Ipswich.

    • 24th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    Engineer of 25 years finds new place in the church

    premium_icon Engineer of 25 years finds new place in the church

    News 'There is a time for everything'

    • 24th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    Lucky escape for cat rescued from burning house

    premium_icon Lucky escape for cat rescued from burning house

    News Four fire crews were called to bring the blaze under control

    • 24th Jun 2019 3:02 PM
    New salon the perfect remedy

    premium_icon New salon the perfect remedy

    News Mikkaa's Magic Hair now open