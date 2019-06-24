SCHOOL NEWS: Blaze makes the cut

Blaze decided to cut his curly locks for a good cause, and continues to raise money as he aims to reach $1000

BLAZE Kasker is a Year 10 student from St Augustine's College who recently trimmed his locks while fundraising for the National Breast Cancer Foundation Research Appeal.

In a tremendous act of selflessness, Blaze, who is known for his curly hair and happy go lucky disposition, decided to turn his family's unfortunate circumstances into a positive awareness campaign about breast cancer. With the love and support of his family and the College community right behind him, Blaze took the step to shave his head for cancer research.

"My grandmother has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and has to go through chemotherapy for six months," Blaze said. "It is a tough time for my family, but I wanted to make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.

"So, I decided to raise some money for breast cancer research and set up a fundraiser account. I planned to shave my hair off once raised $500 was raised. Within 6 hours, that $500 goal was reached, so I increased it to $1000. I am well on the way to achieving that goal. I figured if I can help researchers so they can figure out what causes breast cancer, then I simply had to do it! Hopefully, we can assist researchers in stopping or reducing the amount of people affected by cancer."

Chris Greenhill, Year 10 Pastoral Leader at St Augustine's College says, "When you see students who are passionate about a cause that is so close to our hearts, such as cancer research, you can't help but support them. Blaze is an inspirational young man and the future of the College is in good hands with students like Blaze around."

If you'd like to donate, you can visit his fundraising page here: https://fundraise.nbcf.org.au/fundraisers/blazekasker