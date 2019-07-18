SCHOOL NEWS: Blair goes bonkers for Bento

A JAPENISE Bento Competition was held for Year 5 and 6 students at Blair State School last term, to promote healthy food eating, and learning about Japanese culture, as well as to motivate student's interest in learning another language.

The winners were Isabella Connelly, Ruby McWaters, Brianna Thompson, Belle Um-Botha and Jack Berry.

Brianna Thompson's effort

Isabella Connelly has gained her cooking experiences, as well as proud of herself to be able to create and make her own creation. "What I've learned when I created my masterpiece was that sushi rice is a lot harder to cook than normal rice. After I created it, I felt really good about myself for actually making it and by making my creation, I felt like I really connected to Japan." Isabella said.

Isabella Carmody's work

Ruby McWaters found she couldn't eat her Bento, because it was too cute. "This project was really fun and hard to do! It took a lot of effort and now I don't wanna eat it! I made an orange cat wearing a top hat and a bow tie. For the back ground I used broccoli, spinach and lettuce. I loved doing this bento box and I am really grateful!" Ruby said.

Bento by Ruby McWaters

Brianna Thompson described her Bento making experiences as fantastic. "I have learned lots from my experience of creating this bento box. After I finished making my bento, I felt very proud of myself. The experience of creating this cute lunch, was fantastic. I could say I would do the bento again, because it was great fun! I would like to thank my Japanese teacher Lin Sensei, as she taught me a lot in Japanese. Thank you!" Brianna said.

Belle Um-Botha's Bento Box

Belle Um-Botha was amazed at how much fun that she had when making her Bento. "When I was making the bento box, I've learned that making a bento box is amazing. The experience of making the bento box was one of the best this year. I am amazed that Japanese parents make one every day! It was really fun and enjoyable to just experience the satisfaction of looking at the finished product. I would definitely do this again. I thank my Japanese teacher Lin Sensei for giving me the opportunity of making a bento box." Belle said.

Jack Berry's masterpiece

Jack Berry has been looking forward to making his Bento since beginning of the year. "I felt so, so happy when I was making the two bentos. I choose the best and the best one, won." Jack said.

Each of the winners have received a Certificate of Merit and a Bento character template for them to continue with the Bento making fun.