School named finalist in national education award

IPSWICH Girls' and Junior Grammar School has reached the finals of the 2019 Australian Education Awards.

Grammar is up against hundreds of the country's best schools and has been named a finalist in two of the 24 categories, including Best Professional Learning Program category and non-government Primary School of the Year.

Principal and CEO Peter Britton said the recognition was a credit to the hard work of everyone involved in the direction of the school.

"This recognition is a credit to the students, staff, parents and the Board of Trustees because individually and collectively we have established programs that are at the forefront of learning and teaching and our amazing Junior School community continues to achieve remarkable outcomes,” Dr Britton said.

The program is administered by the school's leading teachers. Deputy principal Jayne Acutt said the quality teaching team had led the way.

"The focus for pedagogical instruction is the principles associated with The New Art and Science of Teaching and the New Taxonomy of Educational Objectives,” she said.

"The quality teaching team and other academic leaders in the school have coupled these principles with a learning analytics suite of data about our students and a rigorous feedback loop to ensure that both staff and students are clear about their learning objectives and academic goals.”

Head of junior school Nicolee Eiby said teachers were responsive to the changing demands of the growing student enrolment and the success demonstrated how the school kept each child at the heart of its decision making.

"Our families are welcomed into our school community and we actively encourage all parents to be involved in their child's education. Engaged families realise better results for each child and create a warm, welcoming school community,” she said.

"We attribute our achievements to the exceptional work undertaken each day by our hard working students and expert teaching staff.”

Dr Britton, Mrs Acutt and Mrs Eiby will represent the school at the Australian Education Awards ceremony in Sydney on August 16.