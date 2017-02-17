School 'makeover' project is shovel ready

BIG CHANGE: Buildings at Ipswich West schools will soon be demolished to make way for a new, multi-storey building.

TWO schools in Ipswich West are about to undergo a transformation.

The existing buildings at Ipswich West State School and Ipswich West Special School will soon be demolished and replaced by a multi-storey complex.

Queensland education minister Kate Jones this week signed off on the final formality before construction can start on the $5.8 million project.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard, who fought for the funding to be included in the latest State Government budget, said the expansion would cater for growth.

"We need this and the minister had indicated the project is now ready to go," Ms Howard said.

"We'll make sure any temporary accommodation needed is available throughout the construction which should be finished by term one next year."

The new building will feature lifts and a six space teaching block.