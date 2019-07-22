Menu
Letters to the Editor

School debate for northern suburbs has been raging decades

22nd Jul 2019 2:00 PM
THE lobbying and petitions signed for a state high school in the Karalee, Mt Crosby, Chuwar, Tivioli area is not new.

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY HERE: Frustrated parents demand new school in growing region

Parents from the late '90s-2010, from Karalee State School, when the everyman seat was constructed, and possibly before and after, gave their time to rally for a high school; many families tried at that time to do their best to make it happen.

So what has happened instead? There is now a bigger shopping centre. How many Coles stores are needed? There must be at least five close to one another.

The land could have been used for a high school but, maybe, that does not bring in any revenue to the local council.

How is Education Queensland moving forward in the growth areas? It is not just Ripley, Redbank Plains, and Springfield.

I hope Mrs Huckel and her supporting parents make a high school in the area a reality. However, this will be much too late for the parents who started the ball rolling, as our children are now adults.

Perhaps our grandchildren will benefit.

HELEN CROOK

Thagoona

