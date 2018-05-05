School launches job seeker centre

SHE won't graduate until the end of 2019, but Bremer High's Emily Cook at is already planning ahead for a high-flying career.

Having already completed a Certificate 3 in Business, the Year 11 student is planning to get into universithy with a view to becoming a manager in the aviation industry.

Student leaders including Emily were on hand for the official opening of Bremer's Career Connections Centre this week.

The centre provides resume writing services, industry contacts and career suitability assessment.

Vocational Pathways officer Hayley Range said the opening was very important for the school.

"Since the start of the year, we've had 169 students visit the centre, and 105 of those kids returned for follow up appointments to further investigate their options," she said.

"We make sure the kids have access to Vocational Educational and Training in Schools funding support."

Ms Range said the centre's primary objective was to encourage every student graduate.

"We want them to have the knowledge and skills to pursue their careers with confidence," she said.

As part of the new school initiative, Bremer High is keen to connect with businesses that want to help enthusiastic young people gain experience in their chosen field.

"We are looking to link up with as many local industry providers as possible," Ms Range said.

"We welcome the opportunity to speak with business owners in the area who want to take on hard working kids for apprenticeships and work experience."

For students who remain unsure of what they want to do when they leave school, Ms Range said there was no need to panic.

"Stay calm," she said.

"We have two thirds of our senior students in non-OP pathways.

"We tell these kids that they should seek as much information as they can about any careers they are interested in. They should come up with a range of career goals for themselves and look to the future.

"Technology is an intrinsic part of the workplace, so kids need to think about what they will need to learn and how. They can find this out at our Career Connection Centre."

Business managers keen to support Bremer High students fulfil their career aspirations can phone 3810 9333 or email Kay Louwrens at the.principal @bremershs.eq.edu.au.