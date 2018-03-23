School kids urged to share what Anzac Day means to them

PROUD AUSSIES: Florence Scott (President of Redbank Plains RSL Sub Branch), Gary Gibson (Secretary of Redbank RSL Sub Branch), school captains, Milton and Principal Tom Beck.

HIGH school students who are part of the Oxley electorate are being encouraged to submit an essay, poem or piece of artwork which shows what Anzac Day means to them.

Federal Member Milton Dick launched his 2018 Oxley Electorate Sprit of Anzac Award, and entries are open for Year 11 students.

Mr Dick said entries would be judged by a panel and the winner would receive a new Apple iPad.

"Anzac Day holds a special place in the hearts of many Australians as we pay our respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country," he said.

"A selection committee consisting of representatives from local RSL Sub Branches will select the most worthy recipient to be awarded first place along with five other highly commended awards.

"The recipient, along with the five other highly commended entries will be announced by Friday, April 20 in the lead up to Anzac Day.

"I'm looking forward to receiving entries from students across the electorate as to what this special commemoration means to them."

Entries close on Thursday, March 29 and should be submitted to Mr Dick's office via post, PO Box 4042, Forest Lake, or by email to Milton.Dick@aph.gov.au.