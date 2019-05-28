Menu
15 stabbed in Kawasaki City Image: NHK World
Crime

School kids stabbed, 19 injured, in park attack

28th May 2019 10:14 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM

AT least 19 people have been stabbed in an attack near Tokyo with at least three people feared dead.

Eight primary school children are among those that have been stabbed at a park in Kawasaki city, in the south of Tokyo.

Authorities say a knife-wielding man went on a stabbing rampage at a busy bus-stop early Tuesday morning.

Dozens of people, including schoolchildren were waiting at the bus-stop when the man started attacking people at random.

National broadcaster NHK is reporting two children and an adult are unconscious after the suspected stabbing at Noborito First Park, near Noborito Station.

Emergency services said the three people are in cardiac arrest and a fourth person is in a serious condition.

"It seems a lot of the injured are elementary school children," an emergency staff member told the broadcaster.

Police responding to the incident have arrested a suspect and have seized two knives.

The suspect, believed to be in his 50s, was badly injured after stabbing himself in the shoulder, NHK reported.

Kawasaki Tama Hospital is less than a kilomtre down the road.

Emergency services were first called to the scene just before 8am local time to reports a number of children had been stabbed.

crime editors picks japan stabbing

