School holiday program raising funds for community

YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre is hosting a range of kids activities for the September school holidays. Wavebreakmedia Ltd

SCHOOL holiday activities are usually all about the kids, but the YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre is using its school holiday program to help raise funds for the community's most vulnerable.

Every day will see a new activity at the centre, from Craft Days to a Teddy Bear's Picnic and Bear Hunt and all funds raised from the program will go towards purchasing a washing machine and dryer for the community to use, free of charge.

YMCA Springfield Lakes centre manager Ellie Doyle said the idea came about as a result of increased demand from the community and would be a first for all YMCA centres across the country.

"Basically what we're doing is we'll have something on every day of the school holidays and every activity is $2 per child, so all funds raised will be used to purchase a washing machine and dryer,” Ms Doyle said.

"We've had a couple of instances in the last twelve months, whether they're domestic violence situations or people who have lost power at their home and can't pay their bills, so the last thing they need to worry about is washing their clothes,” she said.

YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre is hosting a range of kids activities during the September school holidays. Svetlana Braun

"We're happy for them to come in and wash here, so depending on how much we raise we'll buy the machines straight away, otherwise if we're short we'll continue fundraising until we have enough money.”

The Spring School Holiday Program will run every week day during the school holidays and Ms Doyle said the activities will take on a more interactive approach than what has been offered in previous years.

"We've done things a bit different this time, we're trying to promote more involvement so rather than just presenting a show, we're getting our volunteers involved,” she said.

"We've been stocking up on craft and sports materials and we've taken inspiration from our YMCA Rat Race which is is an 8km long obstacle course run through Brisbane City in October, so we'll be doing a mini rat race through Springfield as well.

"There's actually a family event for the rat race, so we'll have someone dressed up in the rat suit.”

For more information about the YMCA Spring School Holiday Program, visit the Facebook page or the website.

YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre's school holiday event schedule:

Tuesday, September 19: Science Day (9:30am, 4-10 years)

Wednesday, September 20: Reptile Show (10am, all ages)

Thursday, September 21: Craft Day (9:30am, 3-5 years. 11am, 5-10 years)

Friday, September 22: YMCA Mini Rat Race Cheese Chase (10:30am, all ages)

Monday, September 25: Teddy Bear's Picnic and Bear Hunt (9:30am, up to 8 years)

Tuesday, September 26: Sports/Games Day (9:30am, 3-5 years. 11am, 5-10 years)

Wednesday, September 27: Carnival Day (9:30am, 4-10 years)

Thursday, September 28: Craft Day (9:30am, 3-5 years. 11am, 5-10 years)

Friday, September 29: Dance Party (10am, all ages)