School holiday fun for all this summer

IF YOU'RE a parent scratching your head about how it could possibly already be school holidays, rest assured you are not alone.

For most private school parents, school holiday mode is already in full swing, with public schools set to join the fun next week.

For those short on ideas for what to do with the kids this holiday season, the Springfield Daily Record has put together a range of activities to help get you through to 2018:

Bad Wolf Boutique

THESE school holidays the popular doggy daycare is offering a number of two-hour interactive workshops run in conjunction with Best Paw Forward Dog Training. The program is aimed at children aged four to 14 years old and their families who already have a dog or are considering adopting one this Christmas.

The program will walk through some of the basics of pet parenthood - how to interact with dogs, how to play with them, what they can and can't eat and more. Family dogs are welcome to come along and join in on the fun too.

The program isn't just for dog owners, as it will also teach children how to interact with all dogs, to understand dog body language, what to do if they find a dog on the loose and how to safely and politely interact with other people's dogs.

The series of one-off workshops will kick off at 1:00pm on Tuesday, December 12.

The cost is $10 per family. Bookings are essential via email: admin@badwolfboutique.com.au or by calling: 3143 5785.

The Studio of Performing Arts - Springfield

DANCE, drama, music and circus is on offer for children aged two to 18 years old this school holidays through The Studio's Perform vacation care program.

A range of workshops including acrobatics, musical theatre and an aerial lyra workshop will be on offer from December through to January.

The Studio Springfield two-hour workshops are for beginners through to more advanced performers and students will be encouraged to participate in arts and crafts, storytelling, drama games, inside and outside play.

For more information, visit The Studio of Performing Arts Springfield Facebook page or call 0419 788 346.

Bricks4Kidz

LEGO is always a hit with the kids, so why not enrol them in a Bricks4Kidz Educational Play program this school holidays.

A Bricks4Kidz school holiday workshop is a fresh and fun way for kids to spend their school break and with specially-designed Bricks4Kidz models and plenty of time for free-play, the kids are sure to have a blast.

The Bricks4Kidz School holiday workshops are specially designed for kids aged between five and 11 years old with half-day and full-day options available.

The workshops are as follows:

Technic & Creative - Have fun with friends creating cool Bricks4Kidz models with motorised Lego Technic, building 3D characters, or making craft projects and other activities that centre around our super fun themes. This workshop is tailored for children aged five years old and up.

Junior Robotics - This workshop offers all the fun of building with Lego bricks, plus the challenge of computer programming. Using drag-and-drop icon-based software, Lego WeDo. This workshop is tailored for children aged seven years old and up.

Senior Robotics- This program using the Lego Mindstorms EV3 is designed to take kids from introductory robotics through to advanced robotics in a fun, collaborative learning environment. This workshop is tailored for children aged nine years old and up.

To register visit the Bricks4Kidz website or call 3818 0066.

Prestige Dance Centre

IF SHOPPING and dancing sound like the ultimate combination, then Prestige Dance Centre has just what you're looking for these school holidays.

The dance centre will run Christmas Holiday Classes from December 11 to 16 and from January 8 to 13 at Orion Springfield Central.

Classes are available for children ranging from 2-year-olds to children in Year 9.

With the classes being held at Orion Springfield Central it offers a great opportunity to get some extra Christmas shopping done while you drop the kids off.

To view the class schedule and book your spot visit: www.trybooking.com/THTQ.

Individual or multiple class packages are available for purchase.

YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre

THE school holiday activity fun will kick off next week at YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre, with the Christmas Fun Day scheduled for Thursday December 14 followed by the Family Christmas Party on Saturday, December 16.

An Indoor Games and morning tea will be held on Thursday, January 4 and a special Emergency Services visit and BBQ lunch is happening on Monday, January 15.

The Centre has advised that more school holiday activities are yet to be finalised, so for a full list of activities, keep an eye on the Facebook page.

All activities will offer limited numbers and tickets will need to be secured using the Eventbrite link on the Facebook page or call 3288 2292 for more information.