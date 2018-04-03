School holiday boredom busters in the Scenic Rim

Paddington Bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) in a scene from the movie Paddington 2. Supplied by Studiocanal.

ARE you wondering what to do with the kids these school holidays?

Here are a few of the activities at your local library which is sure to bust their boredom.

Games Box

MAKE your own games compendium, with your own rules! This is best suited for children aged six and over.

Bookings are essential, so phone your nearest library to book.

Boonah Library - Wednesday, April 4 at 10am.

Tamborine Mountain Library - Thursday, April 12 at 10am.

Canungra Library - Friday, April 13 at 2pm.

Library Commonwealth Games

THIS event takes inspiration from the Games which are happening on the Gold Coast. Gather your friends together and use team work to win a medal in the library's themed games. With word games and more, who will be crowned the champion? Phone your nearest library to enter your name now. This activity is best suited for children ages six and over.

Tamborine Mountain Library - Wednesday, April 4 at 10am.

Canungra Library - Wednesday, April 4 at 2pm.

Beaudesert Library - Tuesday, April 10 at 9.30am.

Boonah Library - Thursday, April 12 at 10am.

Storytime

YOUR kids will love listening to a wide array of stories and singing lots of songs. It is free to attend and suitable for all ages.

Beaudesert Library - Wednesdays at 9.30am.

Tamborine Mountain Library - Monday, April 9 at 9.15am.

Canungra Library - Monday, April 9 at 10.30am.

Boonah Library - Wednesday, April 11 at 10am.

Kids flicks at the Cultural Centres

ENJOY seeing one of the latest blockbuster movies on the big screen. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $5 each, and includes a drink and a snack.

The following movies will be shown:

Rock Dog

Boonah Cultural Centre - Wednesday, April 4 at 10am and Thursday, April 5 at 1pm.

The Centre Beaudesert

Thursday, April 5 at 1pm and Tuesday, April 10 at 10am.

The Book of Life

Boonah Cultural Centre - Wednesday, April 4 at 1pm, Friday, April 6 at 1pm and Thursday, April 12 at 10am.

The Centre Beaudesert - Thursday, April 5 at 10am and Wednesday, April 11 at 1pm.

Ferdinand

Boonah Cultural Centre - Thursday, April 5 at 10am, Tuesday, April 10 at 1pm and Friday, April 13 at 1pm.

The Centre Beaudesert - Wednesday, April 4 at 10am, Friday, April 6 at 1pm and Wednesday, April 11 at 10am.

The Centre Beaudesert - Wednesday, April 4 at 1pm, Friday, April 6 at 10am, Thursday, April 12 at 1pm and Friday, April 13 at 10am.

Coco

Boonah Cultural Centre - Tuesday, April 10 at 10am, Wednesday, April 11 at 1pm and Friday, April 13 at 10am.

The Centre Beaudesert - Tuesday, April 10 at 1pm, Thursday, April 12 at 10am and Friday, April 13 at 1pm.