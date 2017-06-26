25°
News

School halls are Labor 'pork barrelling', says MP

Anthony Templeton | 26th Jun 2017 6:01 AM
Shadow Education spokeswoman Tracy Davis has accused Labor of pork barrelling.
Shadow Education spokeswoman Tracy Davis has accused Labor of pork barrelling. Tim Marsden

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALMOST twice as many new school halls will be built in Labor-held seats as in LNP electorates, prompting Opposition education spokeswoman Tracy Davis to accuse the ­Palaszczuk Government of playing politics with school hall funding.

"Dress it up however they like, Labor is pork-barrelling on the eve of an election and Queenslanders deserve better," Ms Davis said.

The $116 million school halls fund forms the majority of the $200 million Advancing Queensland State Schools program, which was announced earlier in the year.

The program has awarded 17 new school halls in Labor seats, nine in LNP electorates, two in the seat of Cook and one in Cairns, which are held by former Labor MPs turned independents Billy Gordon and Rob Pyne - and one in Mount Isa, held by Katter's Australian Party.

School hall projects were chosen in 14 marginal or must-win seats - under the new boundaries which the election is expected to be contested on - held by both major parties and independents.

More at Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  funding politics school

Ipswich anti-corruption campaigner assaulted

Ipswich anti-corruption campaigner assaulted

AN IPSWICH anti-corruption campaigner was taken to hospital yesterday after a serious assault, down an isolated dirt track.

  • News

  • 26th Jun 2017 7:16 AM

Paul Pisasale: Who was the woman at Brisbane watch-house?

Dr Patricia Petersen dressed up for Australia Day

Who was the woman who met Pisasale outside the Brisbane watch-house

Officer tested for diseases after Redbank Plains assault

NSW police at Coffs Harbour boat ramp. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Welfare checks turns into serious assault on police

King Judah through to The Voice grand final

Judah Kelly is through to the grand final of The Voice.

NOT even illness could stop the Laidley singer from performing.

Local Partners

VIDEO: Battle of the Silkstone bakeries heats up

National franchises and traditional family favourites go toe-to-toe

Better help for those affected by war zones

Ipswich Legacy Widows is celebrating their 60th anniversary.

Legacy Ipswich has moved into its own premises at Booval

Jamie Oliver has right recipe for Ipswich school holiday fun

MEAL TIME: Liam Keena, Megan Harrison, Maya Kinsella, River Kinsella, Mikaela Verrall and Ashlee Verall at the Jamie's Ministry of Food kitchen in Ipswich.

ARE you looking for ways to spice up your school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Things to do this weekend

FAMILY DAY: Enjoy circus-inspired activities at the popular Workshops Rail Museum.

What's on in Ipswich

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

Can Maryborough get Dame Julie Andrews to come to the Mary Poppins Festival.

Ipswich man plays poker with Terminator and Rambo

Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

HE GREW up in Bundamba and is now on the A-list

The top 10 TV shows that need to end

Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

It’s now time to cull some of our favourites

Prince Harry reveals he wanted to leave the royal family

Prince Harry was the center of attention during his trip to Sydney.

Prince Harry has revealed he “wanted out” as a Royal

Talk show host’s phone call takes heartbreaking turn

Rita wanted to stay on the line — so Byrne let her speak.

Anything can happen on live TV

Why streaming movies will cost more from July 1

Australians can expect to pay more for streaming services such as Netflix when the new taxes kick in.

The new taxes from July 1 won’t hurt the MPs’ big pay rise

What's on the small screen this week

Ryan Shelton in a scene from True Story with Hamish & Andy.

HAMISH and Andy hear another funny story and Cleverman returns.

HUGE LUXURY HOME on over an Acre of Riverfront Land

135 Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME complete with MEDIA ROOM, CHILDREN'S RETREAT and HUGE BACK YARD stretching long & straight to the River's Edge (5218SQM Block). This...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Fully Renovated &amp; Feature Packed – This is Something Really Special!!!

4 Phantom Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

Compare this stunning and fully renovated family home to anything else on the market and you are sure to fall in love with the homes presentation, quality &...

UNBEATABLE 47 ACRE EQUESTRIAN LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

125 Steinhardts Road, Marburg 4346

House 5 2 16 Expressions Of...

Expressions of Interest Closing - Friday 7th July 2017 at 4pm MASTER RESIDENCE WITH STUNNING VIEWS STABLES & ARENA EXTENSIVE ARRAY OF OUT BUILDINGS & SHEDS...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!!!! OWNER MOVED &amp; WANTS IT SOLD

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 ONLY $589,000...

EXTRAORDINARY VALUE FOR BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $479,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

CALLING ALL TRADIES OR RENOVATORS 3122SQM BLOCK

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $410,000

This property has been in the family from original built however. Now it's time to move on If you are looking for somewhere to have that big shed, pool or granny...

MODERN INNER CITY TOWNHOUSE.

2/7 Barker Street, Ipswich 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Under Contract!

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of the city's most tightly held and in demand precinct's. Within walking distance to the Ipswich CBD, Limestone Park...

Fully Renovated + Big Block + Side Access

14 Gleeson Crescent, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful home set in a quite street with elegant features will not disappoint, tastefully renovated to a very high standard this property will be sure to...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Sales cool down after frantic first quarter

Ipswich real estate continues to attract interest from southern investors.

Ipswich agent says savvy investors can still make gains

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!